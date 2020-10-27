1,000 boxes of food to be handed out Tuesday at St. Joe Community Church

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — At least 1,000 free boxes of food will be handed out tomorrow at St. Joe Community Church, 2900 North Anthony Blvd.

The church will begin to give the food away at 1 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. All are welcome to receive the boxes. There will be a one box limit per car.

Safe Families for Children and other groups are assisting. At least nine Fort Wayne Police Officers will join the giveaway to help control traffic. Drivers are encouraged to use northbound Anthony to approach the church.

“We love being able to give God’s love out in practical ways,” says St. Joe Pastor Greg Byman. “We can say ‘I love you in Jesus name’ but what if they need water? What if they need food? What if they need someone to come around them and encourage them right now? A lot of sad things are going on and we are happy to be part of an exciting opportunity to bless people.”

The food is from the USDA Farmers to Families. USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is partnering with national, regional and local distributors, whose workforces have been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses, to purchase up to $4 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products from American producers of all sizes. The program will supply food boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat products and a combination box of fresh produce, dairy or meat products. Distributors will package these products into family-sized boxes, then transport them to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need.