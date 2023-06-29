FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When Fort Wayne switched garbage providers in May, they decided to take on the task of bulk garbage pickup on their own.

The switch meant a whole new system where residents have to contact the city in order to get a sofa or mattress picked up.

“We get about 100 orders a day where we go and collect bulk. We pick up three items from you per week, but you do have to schedule ahead of your collection day,” said Matt Gratz, Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Manager.

So far, Gratz said the system has been great for those who are used to the switch and have been calling to have their bulk items picked up with the city’s 311 number.

“We are doing about 100 tons of bulk every month,” Gratz said.

However, therein lies the issue: not everyone is calling to have bulk picked up. Those who are used to putting out their bulk and having it all picked up at once have to learn the new system.

Sixth District Councilwoman Sharon Tucker said it’s something that has impacted her district in particular.

“When you have bulk that is sitting around, it attracts trash. Trash means people aren’t necessarily concerned about the neighborhood, which can attract crime, and it can attract rodents we don’t want,” Tucker said. “It makes the southeast side of Fort Wayne unattractive to those who may want to come live, play and do all the things that you can do here from personal investment to commercial investment.”

Tucker said she has been calling 311 to schedule pickups for bulk she sees piling up, and she’s counting on the city to continue educating residents.

For the city, that means that they are continuing to partner with neighborhood associations and local media to make their message heard, but due to the 6th district’s diverse nature, it also means that they have had to translate their message.

“On our website, we have bulk information in Burmese and in Spanish, so we are trying to get the word out and we will continue to do so,” Gratz said.

Gratz told WANE 15 that the process is ongoing, and like everything else, it will take time for the whole city to get on board. However, he is encouraged by their results so far.

Tucker said she is ready for her district to benefit more from the city’s progress.

“Southeast has been working very very hard to change the messaging of our community, and this is just another tool that we have to utilize to make sure the trash is picked up,” Tucker said.

You can learn more about what qualifies as “bulk” and how to schedule on the City’s Website.