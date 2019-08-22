100-mph pursuit ends in 3-car crash

Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Kosciusko County Thursday afternoon.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Kosciusko County authorities are investigating a crash that left three people injured Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, just before 3 p.m. Walter David Hawthorne, 44, was traveling at a high rate of speed, going eastbound on Armstong Road near County Road 450 East. A deputy attempted to pull Hawthorne over, but he refused to comply.

Sheriffs said Hawthorne was approaching State Road 13 traveling over 100 miles per hour and did not stop at a red light at the intersection. As he attempted to pass through cross-traffic, Hawthorne’s car crashed into a truck, driven by 36-year-old Joshua Shepherd, traveling southbound. The collision caused the truck to crash into a third vehicle driven by Christopher Ousley, 34.

Ousley’s vehicle overturned as a result of the crash and the North Webster Fire Department had to rescue him from the vehicle.

Hawthorne was airlifted from the scene and sheriff’s said he was conscious and alert. Ousley was taken from the scene with neck pain. A front-seat passenger in Ousley’s car, 62-year-old Loretta Ousley, was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital to treat a facial injury. Shepherd, the driver of the truck, did not appear to suffer any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Team.