100 Do It Best employees tour its future headquarters Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – About 100 Do It Best Corp employees toured its future headquarters at the Electric Works campus on Saturday morning.

“We’re excited to see the future home of do it best,” said Randy Rusk, the company’s communications director. “But also to learn about all the other great new features that are going to be part of what will, in a very short time, be a very vibrant part of this community.”

Rusk said some of those features include restaurants, opportunities to collaborate with other businesses, incubator businesses and the steam school.

The company has been in it’s current building since 1947. Rusk said the goal of the new headquarters is to increase visibility and attract top notch talent in northeast Indiana.

“Everybody’s going to get better, and it’s going to be vibrant,” said Rusk. “It’s going to be energizing. We’re extremely excited.”

Saturday was the first time most of the employees were able to see the new campus.

Haley Oliver, a Do It Best employee said she’s most excited about the building’s new windows.

“Our building right now is a warehouse, so it’s very closed off,” said Oliver. “So, typically you don’t know what the weather’s like outside until you walk outside for the day. I think that factor and just trying to be more modern and up to date, I think we’re all really excited about.”

Construction is expected to be complete by the fall of 2022.









Do It Best is a wholesale distributor of hardware and lumber and building materials that has thousands of locations across the United States. For more information click here.