10-year-old girl saves family members from garage fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A brave 10-year-old girl from Fort Wayne is credited with saving her family when a fire broke out in their garage.

“I had never heard the sound before and it was getting louder and more persistent,” 10-year-old Anna Strzelecki said. “I knew it wasn’t the guinea pigs or the bunnies. So I just kept telling mom to go look.”

Anna Strzelecki was getting ready for school when she heard a strange noise coming from the garage. Mom, Heather, went to the garage to check out the sound.

“The doorknob wasn’t hot,” Heather Strzelecki said. “I slowly opened the door it was completely pitch black everywhere and I couldn’t see anything and I yelled fire.”

Heather quickly shut the door, which prevented the smoke and flames from quickly spreading throughout the house. Heather, her husband Frank, Anna, and sister Ella were able to escape the home without injury, met at their designated spot, and called 911.

Picture during fire courtesy of Huntertown Fire Department

Picture during fire courtesy of Huntertown Fire Department

Picture of the house after the fire

However, the family’s guinea pigs, S’mores and Scarlett were still in the garage.

The Huntertown Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of Kruse Lane. After 20 minutes crews were able to get the fire under control. They were also able to save the guinea pigs and gave them oxygen. Rabbits located on the side of the house were also rescued.

“We were all started screaming and crying,” Frank Strzelecki said. “It was a beautiful moment.”

Huntertown Fire Chief Robert Boren says the fire was contained to the home’s three-car attached garage and that it could have been a lot worse.

Anna notified her mom about the noise, mom Heather, shutting the door to the garage helped stop the spread of the fire, and the family using their fire action plan to evacuating the home, meeting at a predetermined location helped ensure their safety.

Frank and Heather Strzelecki with Anna, holding Scarlett and Ella holding S’mores.

“Just to go ‘hey somethings not right’, is not something that is taught everywhere,” Huntertown Fire Chief Robert Boren said. “This is an expectational little girl and on top of it and astute to everything going on.”

During WANE 15’s interview the family did something most wouldn’t expect, they smiled, laughed, and made kept each other close.

“That’s an easy one, what’s most important in our lives? God, family, and we are all okay,” Frank Strzelecki said. “And this is all just stuff. Always trust your 10-year old when they say there’s something wrong with the house.”

Huntertown Fire Chief Robert Boren encourages families to make an emergency plan in case of a fire. He also says families should sleep with their bedroom doors closed in order to help slow the spread of flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.