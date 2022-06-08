FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 1-year-old girl died from a fentanyl overdose last year that the Allen County Coroner has now ruled a homicide.

Medics along with Fort Wayne firefighters and police officers were called to a home in the 8300 block of Newfield Drive on October 14 where they found Savannah Rose Brown unresponsive. The girl was taken to a local hospital a little after 3 p.m. and admitted to the emergency department.

She was pronounced dead a little more than an hour later, the coroner said in a media release Wednesday.

An autopsy was ordered at the time of her death. Testing is now completed and the coroner ruled the cause of the girl’s death to be from fentanyl toxicity. The manner of death is homicide, the coroner said.

Brown’s death is the 49th homicide for 2021.

No arrests or charges have been brought in her death thus far. The case remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the coroner’s office.