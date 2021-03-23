1 woman seriously injured after crash in Adams County; alcohol may have contributed

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A female driver was seriously injured in Adams County after going off the roadway and striking two trees and a decorative fence on Monday.

Just before 6 p.m. on Monday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic accident at at 202 South County Road 650 East.

Elizabeth Currie Stevens, 47 of Decatur, was driving northbound on County Road 650 East when she left the roadway. Stevens struck two trees and a decorative fence, then swerved to the other side of the roadway before coming to a stop in a ditch.

Stevens was trapped in the vehicle and suffered severe injuries as a result of the crash. First responders helped Stevens out of the vehicle before transporting her to a nearby hospital.

Early investigations show signs that alcohol may have contributed to the crash, according to a release. This crash is still under investigation by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.