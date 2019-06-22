1 hurt after crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was sent to the hospital after a rear-end crash in DeKalb County Saturday morning.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s department responded to a reported crash in the 2000 block of State Road 8 just before 10 a.m. At the scene sheriffs found that an SUV had rear ended a truck that was having mechanical issues.

The driver of the SUV, 38-year-old Brandy Williams, told investigators that she was travelling westbound when smoke began to obscure her vision and she rear-ended a truck.

The driver of the truck, 19-year-old Samuel Beechy, told investigators that his vehicle wouldn’t go out of third-gear. He told them that he noticed black smoke coming out of his exhaust pipe and began slow down when the SUV hit him.

Williams was taken to the hospital by ambulance to treat chest pain. The extent of her injuries is unavailable at this time.