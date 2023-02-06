FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters rescued one occupant from a burning building on S. Calhoun Street late Sunday night.

The fire started around 10:45 p.m. at 1836 South Calhoun, near the intersection with W. Masterson Avenue. When fire crews arrived, flames were coming from a second floor apartment.

Two occupants were able to get out safely on their own. Firefighters helped locate and remove a third. No one was hurt.

It took less than 40 minutes to get the fire under control. Six apartments on the second floor were involved. One has heavy fire damage and the other five have smoke damage. A business on the first floor has water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.