1 person trapped after car goes off I-69 ramp
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - One person was hurt after a car left the road on an I-69 ramp.
Fort Wayne police and medics were called to the I-69 north off ramp to Lima Road around 6:45 p.m. Friday.
The car left the road near the Costco and Kelly Chevrolet parking lots. Tire tracks and trails of dirt show the car somehow went across the off ramp and stopped near the parking lots.
Fort Wayne police dispatchers say one person was trapped inside the car. The person was freed and suffered minor injuries.
The ramp remained open while police were on scene.
