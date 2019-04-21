1 person injured after northeast Fort Wayne shooting Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition Saturday night.

Police were called to the 1600 block of St. Joe Center Rd. around 10:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, authorities found a man standing near the pillars to the strip mall, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. They initially listed the man in serious condition, and he was later downgraded to critical condition when he was taken to the hospital.

Police are still investigating the situation, but they believe an altercation broke out between the man and another person, before he was shot. Investigators say they will be looking at security footage from local businesses to try and identify possible suspects.