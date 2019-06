1 person is in serious condition after a crash at the intersection of Illinois Road and West Jefferson Boulevard, just east of Jefferson Pointe.

Police were notified of the crash just before 12:30 p.m., Sunday, and arrived on the scene a few minutes later. Dispatchers confirmed that at least one lane of eastbound traffic on Jefferson Boulevard is shut down to clear debris.

