1 person hurt after possible house explosion in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A New Haven home likely exploded Thursday, hurting one person and destroying the structure.

Fire crews were called to a home along Woodmere Drive, off Moeller Road near Hartzell Road.

Fire officials at the scene told WANE 15 that neighbors heard what they thought was an explosion at the home. A photo shared with WANE 15 shows the home fully engulfed in flames.

(Mike Estep)

New Haven Police and firefighters investigate on Woodmere Drive on Jan. 27, 2022.

One person was home at the time of the fire and has been hospitalized, fire officials said. Their condition was not known.

The fire was deemed under control in an hour, fire officials said.