2 women shot along Oliver Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two women were injured in a shooting late Sunday afternoon.

Police were called around 4:10 p.m. to the 4400 block of Oliver Street, west of South Anthony Boulevard. Initially, police were were told that one person was shot. When they got to the scene, though, officers found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries and another victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Both were taken to a local hospital.

Crime scene investigators swept the scene and authorities continue to investigate the incident, police said.

Detectives are asking that anyone with any possible information regarding this incident contact the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201 or Allen County Crime Stoppers at (260)436-7867.