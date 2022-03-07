FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person and three dogs were rescued from a home that caught fire Monday.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called just before 12:30 p.m. to a home at 4904 Haffner Drive on a report of a fire.

According to a report, crews arrived to find smoke coming from the home, and firefighters were told one person was still in the home.

A crew went into the home and pulled a person from a first-floor window while another crew extinguished the fire, the report said.

The fire was under control in about 20 minutes. The home sustained moderate fire, water and smoke damage, the report said.

The report said one person got out on their own. Firefighters also rescued three dogs, unharmed, the report said.

Randy Brown, a brother to one of the homeowners, took charge of the couple’s three Yorkshire terriers rescued by Fort Wayne firefighters. A neighbor, Stephanie Barr, helped.

Brown said his relatives were going to be OK.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.