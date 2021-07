FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting at the Anthony Wayne Flats on Friday night.

Police say a child’s birthday party was happening when there was an exchange of gunfire. One man was shot in the shoulder and has been transported to a local hospital. It happened just before 11 p.m.

The man is in stable condition, according to police.

Police are asking people to avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing.