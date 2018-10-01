Investigation update: stabbing victim identified, still no suspect

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - A man is in critical condition after a stabbing Saturday night.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Lillie St. at 8:43 p.m. originally on reports of a shooting. The caller reported that a man had been shot and was on the ground.

When they arrived they found a man that had multiple stab wounds.He was immediately taken to the hospital in serious condition and then downgraded to critical. He has been identified as Bryant Lawrence, 45 of Fort Wayne.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information about the incident contact the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1222 or Allen County Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.