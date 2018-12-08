1 man dead, another injured after crash on I-69

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) - One man is dead and another was flown to the hospital after a crash in Grant County, Friday night.

It happened around 7:30, on I-69, north of Gas City.

Investigators say that the pickup truck was traveling north, when it drifted into another lane.

Aaron Bates, the driver, of Indianapolis over corrected, causing him to spin off the road.

The car then went off into a ditch and got stuck in an embankment.

Both Bates and his passenger Henry Tillberry of Indianapolis were ejected from the truck.

Bates was pronounced dead at the scene, Tillberry was flown to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Neither of them were wearing a seatbelt.