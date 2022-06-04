WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – One man died and three others were injured after a crash Saturday in Northwest Township.

Around 12:13 p.m., troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Defiance Post responded to a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of U.S. 20 and County Road 4.

The investigation found Arden Pacey, 89, of Bryan, Ohio was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala northbound on CR 4. A 16-year-old was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on U.S. 20. Pacey did not yield the right of way at the posted stop sign, pulling into the path of the pickup truck and resulting in the crash.

Police said Pacey was flown to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. Helen Pacey, 88, a passenger in the Impala, was taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

Police said the teen driver and his passenger, Daniel Alexander 56, of Angola, were treated at the scene by Williams County EMS.

The crash remains under investigation. Police noted alcohol use is not believed to be a factor, and everyone involved was wearing seat belts.