NW Ohio man dead after being struck by vehicle in Defiance County

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A 67-year-old man from Sherwood, OH is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Defiance County on Tuesday.

Just before 4 p.m., Joshua Shaffer, 44, of Bryan, OH was driving northbound on Ashpacher Road when he failed to yield at the stop sign at S.R. 18.

Shaffer struck Gerald Seibert, 67, of Sherwood at the intersection of S.R. 18 and Ashpacher Road. Seibert was thrown from his motorcycle and later pronounced dead at the scene by police. According to police, Seibert was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Shaffter did not suffer any injuries.

Police say alcohol and drugs are not suspected in this crash.

This crash remains under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear helmets while on motorcycles, to not drive impaired, and to ensure intersections are clear before proceeding through them.