KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Kosciusko County officers are investigating a crash Tuesday that killed a 64-year-old man.

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of CR 350 W and CR 200 N at 8:40 a.m., according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Police determined that, for an unknown reason, the driver of a Ford car did not yield to a Dodge truck and the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Ford, 64-year-old Clifford Grubb of Warsaw, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.

The 26-year-old driver of the Dodge refused medical attention at the scene, the release said.

Officials at the scene with Kosciusko County deputies included the Warsaw Police Department, Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory, Lutheran EMS, Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office, Kosciusko County Central Dispatch, Crouse Wrecker Service, and Ravin Wrecker Service.