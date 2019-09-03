1 Killed in I-469 Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person was killed in a crash between an SUV and a semi on I-469 early Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes, between the Maplecrest and Maysville Road exits.

According to investigators at the scene, the SUV ran into the back of the semi, went off the interstate, and caught fire.

Multiple people were inside the SUV, and one person was killed. Information on other injuries is not available.

I-469 remains closed in the area, while police continue to investigate.