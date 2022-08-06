STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State police and Steuben County deputies are investigating a crash that killed one and sent three to the hospital Friday.

Just before 4 p.m., county deputies and emergency responders were called to State Road 120 near County Road 850 West in rural Millgrove Township on an initial report of a 2-vehicle accident with multiple injuries.

When first responders arrived, they found four injured people from one vehicle and another injured from the second vehicle.

Preliminary investigation determined a blue 2007 Nissan Titan pickup truck driven by 50-year-old Donald Gene Squires of Howe was traveling westbound on SR 120 from CR 850 W. That’s when the truck traveled left of the center line into the path of an eastbound silver 2012 Volkswagen car.

The two vehicles appeared to have collided nearly head-on, police determined.

A woman in the front passenger seat of the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene, due to blunt force trauma, by the Steuben County Coroner’s Office.

The male driver and two children, who police noted were secured in child safety seats in the back seat, were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver and the older child were later flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne for further treatment.

Squires reportedly suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police reported the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

No other information has been released, as police continue to investigate and notify the victim’s family.

Assisting Steuben County officers at the scene were the Indiana State Police, Orland Police, Orland Fire Rescue, Steuben County EMS, and the Steuben County Coroner’s Office.