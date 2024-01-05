FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters are investigating a fire at a Waynedale home that injured at least one person Friday afternoon.
Crews responded to a fire in the 7200 block of Beaty Avenue near Waynedale Park just before 1:30 p.m. At least five fire trucks were at the scene, and a WANE 15 crew saw a man being carried to an ambulance on a stretcher. The extent of his injuries has not been confirmed.
An official told WANE 15 that firefighters contained the flames within 30 minutes.
Any other injuries have not been confirmed, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.