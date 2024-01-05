FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters are investigating a fire at a Waynedale home that injured at least one person Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to a fire in the 7200 block of Beaty Avenue near Waynedale Park just before 1:30 p.m. At least five fire trucks were at the scene, and a WANE 15 crew saw a man being carried to an ambulance on a stretcher. The extent of his injuries has not been confirmed.

An official told WANE 15 that firefighters contained the flames within 30 minutes.

At least five fire trucks responded to a home in Waynedale. A window was broken in a fire at a home on Beaty Avenue.

Any other injuries have not been confirmed, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.