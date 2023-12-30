FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — 1 person was left injured in an early morning shooting Saturday on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

At approximately 5:15 a.m. according to police logs, the Fort Wayne Police Department was dispatched to the 3800 block of Eastway Drive, located in a neighborhood off Oxford Street near McMillen Golf Course, on reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived they did not locate any victims but did find blood and fired casings from a weapon. Officers were informed that the victim(s) had left in a vehicle and were going to the hospital according to Investigative Sergeant John Nichter with the Fort Wayne Police Department.

A short time after the initial dispatch call a victim showed up at the hospital. The victim was listed in non-life threatening condition, so detectives were able to interview witnesses and the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.