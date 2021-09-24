1 injured after car crosses center line, hits cargo trailer in Kosciusko Co.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man was taken to the hospital Friday after his vehicle crossed the center line and hit a cargo trailer.

Just before 2 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the 4700 block of North S.R. 15 on reports of a two vehicle crash.

Investigators determined that a northbound 2012 Buick Verano driven by Daniel Bowman, 41, of Kokomo, had crossed the center line and hit a 2019 cargo trailer. The trailer was towed behind a southbound 2000 Ford pickup truck driven by Robert Aker, 41, of Fort Wayne.

Neither Akert nor his passengers in the Ford were injured, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department said. Bowman was taken to the hospital with a non-critical shoulder injury.