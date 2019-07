FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police were called to a shooting Thursday morning on the northeast side of the city.

The shooting was called in around 6:45 a.m. and officers were on the scene at 1920 Hobson Road in the Baldwin Creek Apartments shortly after. At the scene, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and listed him in serious condition.

