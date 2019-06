At least one person is in serious condition following a crash in downtown Fort Wayne Saturday afternoon.

Dispatchers confirmed that police were called to the intersection of Clinton and Main Streets around 12:45 p.m. to reports of a crash involving a motocycle and a truck.

The incident caused some lane closures, but dispatchers tell WANE 15 that the left two lanes of Clinton St are now opened.

