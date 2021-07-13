1 in critical condition after crash on Coliseum Blvd; traffic impacted

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers are advised to avoid the area of Coliseum Boulevard and Sherman Boulevard after a crash has left one person in critical condition.

Just before 6 p.m., crews were sent to the intersection of Sherman Boulevard and West Coliseum Boulevard for a crash with a pin/injuries, according to the police activity log.

Dispatch said there is one person in critical condition.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved, if anyone else is injured or how long traffic will be impacted.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.