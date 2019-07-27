1 hurt in rollover crash on Meyer Rd.

by: WANE Staff Reports

Photo: Joshua Barger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash caused a an SUV to rollover.

The crash happened at the intersection of Meyer Road and Moeller Road, across from LKQ Pick Your Part, around 8:00 p.m. Friday.

According to Fort Wayne police dispatch, everyone in the vehicle fled the scene. One victim was later located and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Not much information on the crash has been released at this time.

Traffic is being diverted from Meyer Road while police clear the scene.

