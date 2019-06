One person was seriously hurt in a crash Friday afternoon just north of downtown Fort Wayne.

Police and medics were called just before 4 p.m. to the intersection of Sherman Boulevard and 3rd Street.

A maroon sedan and a motorcycle crashed there.

Dispatchers told WANE 15 that one person was hospitalized in serious condition. It’s not clear whether the person was on the motorcycle or in the car.

No other information was immediately available.