Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fort Wayne Police investigate a shooting in the 3000 block of Pittsburg Street on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fort Wayne Police investigate a shooting in the 3000 block of Pittsburg Street on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - One person has been hurt in a shooting on the city's east side Tuesday afternoon.

Fort Wayne Police and medics were called just before 4 p.m. to the 3000 block of Pittsburg Street, just east of Memorial Park, on a report of a shooting. Dispatchers told WANE 15 that one person was hurt.

The victim was hospitalized in serious condition, dispatchers said.

No other information was immediately available.

WANE 15 has a crew on the way.