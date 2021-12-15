1 hurt in apartment fire in northeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A person was hurt in a fire at an apartment in northeast Fort Wayne Wednesday morning.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called around 10 a.m. to 6536 Loop Court, off Evard Road. There, firefighters found a small fire inside the apartment.

One person was inside the apartment at the time. Fire officials said the person was injured and was hospitalized. Their condition was not known.

There were working sprinklers in the apartment, fire officials said.

Firefighters battle a fire on Loop Court on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Rick Kinney)

Firefighters battle a fire on Loop Court on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Rick Kinney)

Firefighters battle a fire on Loop Court on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Rick Kinney)

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

No other information was released.