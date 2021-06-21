1 hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following shooting near Indiana Tech

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting near Indiana Tech Monday afternoon.

At approximately 3:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Maumee Avenue on reports of a disturbance with a party armed, according to the police activity log.

According to officers on the scene, one person was shot in the street and is facing non-life threatening injuries.

TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨



Here’s a look at the corner of Maumee Avenue and Anthony Blvd. near Indiana Tech’s campus in Fort Wayne.



Maumee is closed while FWPD investigates a shooting that took place on the roadway. @wane15 pic.twitter.com/Pfmn0QlCkt — Taylor Williams (@T_Williams_News) June 21, 2021

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Maumee Avenue at the intersection was closed during the investigation but has since reopened.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.