1 hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following shooting near Indiana Tech

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting near Indiana Tech Monday afternoon.

At approximately 3:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Maumee Avenue on reports of a disturbance with a party armed, according to the police activity log.

According to officers on the scene, one person was shot in the street and is facing non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Maumee Avenue at the intersection was closed during the investigation but has since reopened.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

