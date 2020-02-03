1 hospitalized after northwest-side house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A person was seriously hurt in a fire at a home northwest of Fort Wayne on Monday.

Firefighters were called around 10:30 a.m. to a home in the 10600 block of Valentine Road, between Carroll Road and West Dupont Road.

The home was filled with smoke when the fire crews arrived, according to Huntertown EMS Chief Tyler Treesh.

One person inside the home was taken to the hospital in serious condition, Treesh said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Huntertown Fire Department, Washington Township Fire Department, and Churubusco Fire department all responded.