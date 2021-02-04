1 facing life-threatening injuries after rollover crash in NW Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One woman was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in northwest Fort Wayne early Thursday morning.

Around 1 a.m., Fort Wayne police responded to a reported crash near the intersection of West Coliseum Boulevard and Goshen Road. Police arrived to find a SUV on its side with a woman lying in the middle of the road.

An initial investigation revealed the driver was traveling westbound on Coliseum Boulevard when she struck the median, causing the vehicle to roll over. The woman was ejected when the vehicle rolled. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Westbound lanes of Coliseum Boulevard between Harris Road and Goshen Road are closed Thursday morning as FWPD investigate the scene.