1 dead in Steuben County crash

by: WANE Staff Reports

One person is dead after a car and a moped collided in Steuben County Saturday night.

Police responded to an accident just before 10:30 p.m. on C.R. 200 West, north of U.S. Highway 20.

Steuben County Deputies determined that a car travelling southbound and a moped travelling northbound hit each other. Investigators pronounced the driver of the moped, 65-year-old Duane Boyles, dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the accident. Reports say that Boyles was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The driver of the car, 38-year-old Robert Watson, did not sustain any injuries in the incident. 

Investigators haven’t determined if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident. They continue to investigate the situation. 

