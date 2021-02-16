1 dead in NW Ohio after car crashes in ditch and catches fire

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Oh. (WANE) – Ohio State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Williams County Monday night.

Just after 8 p.m. Monday night, a driver was driving northbound on County Road 24, just north of U.S. 6 and got stuck in a ditch. While attempting to get out, the driver’s car caught fire and became engulfed in flames.

The Williams County coroner pronounced the driver dead at the scene. That person’s identity will be released after family is notified.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact the Defiance Patrol Post at (419) 784-1025.