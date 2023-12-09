CECIL, Ohio (WANE) — One person died in a mobile home fire Friday night according to the Paulding County Ohio Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, Paulding County Ohio Sheriff’s Office said the Cecil Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 9:18 p.m. at 204 N. Stafford St. When first responders arrived, the structure was “fully involved,” and witnesses believed a resident was still inside. Firefighters did find one person dead inside the mobile home.

The State Fire Marshal and Paulding County Corner were summoned to the scene to assist with the investigation. Cecil Fire Department is also working with “mutual aid” as the investigation continues.

More information will be released once positive identification and proper notification regarding the victim is made, per the Paulding County Ohio Sheriff’s Office.