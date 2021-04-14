1 dead in Defiance County after being thrown from motorcycle and struck by nearby driver

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man has died after being thrown from his motorcycle and was struck by a passing vehicle along U.S. 24 in Defiance County on Tuesday.

Around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, Chad Goff, 42, of Defiance, was driving westbound on U.S. 24 in Richland Township when he struck two deer in the roadway. Goff was thrown from his motorcycle and then struck by Rebecca Davis, 37, of Napoleon, who was also travelling westbound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Westbound lanes of U.S. 24 were closed for about three hours as crews responded to the crash.