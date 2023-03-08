DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Butler woman was killed Tuesday evening after crashing head-on into a semi-truck just east of Kedallville.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Chantel Wells, 30, was driving east in the 5500 block of U.S. 6 just after 6:30 p.m. when she drove into the path of an oncoming semi.

The collision caused Wells’ vehicle to roll into a ditch, and she was ejected from the vehicle. The semi also jack-knifed into the ditch following the crash.

Wells was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi, Stacy Hagerty, 57, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department.