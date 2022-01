ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — One person has died after a crash in northeast Allen County.

The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. at S.R. 37 and Rupert Road, 2 1/2 miles northeast of Harlan.

An Allen County Sheriff’s Department spokesman confirmed to WANE 15 that one person was killed in the crash.

S.R. 37 is closed to traffic in the area. Drivers should avoid the area.

No other details were immediately known.

WANE 15 has a crew working to learn more.