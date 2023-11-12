ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead. The crash happened near the intersection of Coldwater Road and Watervale Cove.

Police responded to the crash around 10:30 Saturday night. A preliminary investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on Coldwater swerved into the direction of a southbound car for an unknown reason, according to Sgt. Adam Griffith with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

The SUV and car collided, said Sgt. Griffith. Medics pronounced the driver of the car dead at the scene. Medics transported the driver of the SUV to a hospital with minor injuries. A passenger in the SUV did not suffer any injuries, Sgt. Griffith said.