GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One person is dead after a fatal crash in Grant County Monday morning.

Just after 6:30 a.m., the Grant County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to a personal injury crash near the intersection of Miller Avenue and 50th Street in Marion. The driver, identified as Felipe Trujillo, Jr., was ejected from his vehicle and declared dead at the scene.

It is unknown what caused the crash. This crash is still under investigation.