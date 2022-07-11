KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Kosciusko County Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman Saturday morning.

Just before 6:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the southwest side of the county.

The investigation led by the KSCO Fatal Team found sometime that morning, a 2004 Cadillac SRX was driving northbound on CR 750 W, north of SR 14, in Seward Township. For an unknown reason, the car left the roadway and rolled several times, throwing both occupants from the car.

Alice M. Dills, 57, of Claypool was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zachery E. Anderson, 21, of Claypool was airlifted to the hospital and has since been released.

Kosciusko County Police are still working to determine who was driving the car at the time of the crash.