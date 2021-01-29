1 dead after car crash in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – One person has died and another is injured after a car crash in Huntington Friday afternoon.

According to police, a car was driving southbound on CR 200 E, failed to stop at the intersection of CR 200 E and CR 300 N, and struck another car in its passenger side.

The impact caused both cars to leave the roadway and come to a stop in a field near the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle who failed to stop at the stop sign is suffering minor injuries. The driver of the car that was struck was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is still under investigation. The names of both drivers involved in the crash are being withheld at this time.