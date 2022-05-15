KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Kosciusko County police are investigating after a car flipped Friday, leaving the driver dead and a child injured.

Just after 2:30 p.m., emergency crews in Kosciusko County were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash west of Milford.

The investigation found a 2013 Cadillac XTS was driving eastbound on CR 1350 N, east of CR 300 W, in Jefferson Township when the passenger-side tires left the south side of the roadway.

The Cadillac then crossed over the westbound lane and left the north side of CR 1350 N. It turned over several times after hitting a utility pole and a fence row, police said.

The 2013 Cadillac XTS at the scene of the crash.

Marie Grace Anglemyer, 25, of Nappanee was pronounced dead by the Kosciusko County Coroner.

The police report said a 5-year-old child had injuries to their head and arm. They were airlifted from the scene in stable condition.

The crash is still under investigation.