1 dead, 1 shot following police involved shooting at Wabash home

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating a police involved shooting that left a Wabash man dead and woman shot Thursday evening.

At approximately 5:45 p.m., officers from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) served a search warrant at 63 East Main Street, Apt. 3 as part of a criminal investigation conducted by the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department Police.

When officers entered into the home, they report an exchange of gunfire between law enforcement and the occupant(s) inside. Two people inside the home appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

Roger D. Hipskind, 37, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 35-year-old women was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital. Her condition has not been released.

No officers were injured.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

Upon completion of the investigation, information will be forwarded to the Wabash County Prosecutor’s Office for review.