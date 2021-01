FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person has died and one is suffering non-life-threatening injuries after a car crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Washington Blvd.

Washington Blvd. between Webster St. and Ewing St. is currently shut down. Police say it will be closed for a few hours.

