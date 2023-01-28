FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting on the north side of Fort Wayne that left one dead and one in critical condition Saturday morning.

Police told WANE 15 they found two people with gunshot wounds at a home on Dartford Court in the Hickory Hill subdivision just after 11 a.m. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the man was the one who made the 911 call.

Police later said in a press release they found a weapon in the house. A public information officer with FWPD told WANE 15 there is no danger to the community.

The coroner’s office will release the cause and manner of death at a later date, after the autopsy and after notifying family.

The incident is still under investigation by FWPD, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the coroner’s office.

